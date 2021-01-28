Russia Navalny’s appeal was dismissed and imprisonment continues – allowed to see his lawyer for the first time via video, but only five minutes

The brother of the opposition politician and other supporters were arrested during the house searches.

28.1. 15:14

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin the petition for release has been rejected and his detention continued, a Moscow court ruled on Thursday, according to news agency Reuters.

Navalnyi was arrested by court order for 30 days on January 18, the day after he had returned from his homeland in Germany.

Navalnyi complained to the judge on Thursday that he has not been allowed to speak face-to-face with his lawyer since he was arrested. The judge gave him permission to talk to his lawyer for five minutes via video, Reuters said.

News agency According to AFP, more Navalnyi supporters were arrested early Thursday in connection with home searches. News agency AP reported that Navalnyin brother Oleg was arrested in connection with the raids on Wednesday.

Last Saturday, tens of thousands of Russians demanded the release of Navalny in protests. More than 3,700 people were arrested, including Navalny’s wife Julia. Arrested there was possibly more.

Navalnyi was poisoned with a neurotoxin belonging to the novitok group in Siberia in August, after which he was flown to Germany for treatment. On January 17, Navalnyi was arrested immediately after he had returned to Russia.

Western countries have demanded the release of Navalny. Some EU countries have demanded new sanctions against Russia over the arrests of Navalny and protesters. In October, the EU released the names of six Russian policymakers who were sanctioned by the Navalny poisoning.