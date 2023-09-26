Russia | Navalny’s appeal against the new 19-year prison sentence handed down in August was rejected

In August, opposition leader Aleksei Navalny was accused of, among other things, founding and financing an extremist movement.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny lost his appeal trial in the Moscow court on Tuesday, reports news agency Reuters.

Navalnyi, 47, appealed against the most recent 19-year prison sentence given to him by the court in August, according to which he was guilty of, among other things, extremism.

A Moscow judge rejected Navalny’s appeal after this hearing, in which Navalny participated via video link. The trial was closed to the media except for the reading of the verdict. Navalnyi and his lawyers had demanded a public trial.

According to Reuters, during Tuesday’s trial, Navalnyi was dressed in a dark prison uniform, and he listened to his sentence from the stand.

Navalny was arrested in 2021 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering from a poisoning attempt. Russia was blamed for the poisoning, which denied the accusations.

“If someone wanted to poison him, he would have been killed,” the Russian president Vladimir Putin commented on the matter at the time.

After Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine at the end of February last year, Navalny has focused his criticism primarily on Russia’s military actions, or the “military campaign”, as the actions are still called in Russia.

As the war of aggression continues, Russia has arrested an estimated thousands of people, including well-known activists, who have criticized the situation and Russia’s alleged atrocities.

Navalny is imprisoned in penal colony number six, “IK-6” in Russian. The notorious penal colony is located about 250 kilometers east of Moscow.

Navalnyi has said that he suffers from serious health concerns in prison. He has also been on a weeks-long hunger strike. Navalny handles communication with the outside world through his lawyers.

According to Navalny’s representatives, the man’s health has deteriorated even more in recent months because he has been locked up in solitary confinement from time to time.