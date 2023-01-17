Russia | Navalnyi, who returned to Russia exactly two years ago: “Our unhappy homeland must be saved”

Aleksei Navalnyi sent a message from prison on Tuesday, in which he pondered how many anniversary messages he still has to send from prison.

17.1. 20:44 | Updated 17.1. 23:50

Today on Tuesday it will be exactly two years since Alexei Navalny returned to his homeland Russia after his poisoning. Navalny was arrested at Sheremetyevo International Airport and has been in custody since his return.

On Tuesday, Navalnyi sent a message on social media in which he pondered how many anniversary messages he still needs to send from prison.

In practice, Navalny’s lawyers deliver messages to the outside world.

A Russian news website operating in exile Medusa published Navalny’s message in full.

“Our unhappy, exhausted homeland must be saved. It has been robbed and wounded. It has been embroiled in a brutal war and has become a prison run by ruthless and treacherous thugs,” the message read.

Navalnyi went on to talk about the importance of resistance and urged everyone not to lose hope.

“Russia will be happy!” he concluded his letter.

Navalny is the president Vladimir Putin perhaps the loudest and most famous critic in Russia.

He is serving a nine-year prison sentence in a maximum-security penitentiary. In the West, Navalny’s sentence is considered political.

Recently, Navalny’s state of health has caused particular concern. At the beginning of the year, Russian doctors published a petition demanding that Putin allow Navalny to undergo a medical examination and possible follow-up treatment. The petition has been signed by at least 600 doctors. Their assessment of Navalny’s health is based on photos leaked from prison.

Russian lawyers have also published an open letter demanding that prison authorities not force Navalny into a punishment cell and that civilian doctors be able to visit him. So far, more than 50 lawyers have signed the letter. Reported about it Medusa.

Correction January 17, 2023 at 11:47 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly referred to Sheremetyevo Airport. Corrected the name to the correct form Sheremetyevo.