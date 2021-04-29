Russia Navalnyi, who had stopped his hunger strike, appeared to have lost much of his weight in the appeal proceedings.

The court is hearing Navalny’s appeal against his defamation sentence.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyi was seen in public for the first time on Thursday after his hunger strike, which lasted more than three weeks and the cessation of which he announced last Friday.

Navalnyi, 44, attended a court hearing on his complaint about the complaint he received defamation. Navalnyi seemed to have lost a lot of weight with the low-quality video, Reuters reported.

Navalnyi was on hunger strike in protest because the prison doctors did not think he was taking the deterioration of his health seriously enough. Navalny’s own doctors warned him he was in imminent danger of death. He was eventually admitted to a ward hospital for treatment.

In February, Navalnyi received slander fines for comments he made last summer on a propaganda video. In addition to public figures, a 94-year-old World War II veteran appeared on TV propaganda Ignat Artyomenko.

Legal ordered on Monday I stopped the anti-corruption FBK Foundation, which I founded, to stop its activities, such as organizing demonstrations and publishing content on the Internet.

The court is also expected soon to define the FBK Foundation as an extremist organization, which would mean dissolving the organization and confiscating its assets. Members of the organization face account freezes and long prison terms.