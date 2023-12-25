The whereabouts of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny remained a mystery even to his supporters for weeks.

Russian opposition leader To Alexei Navalny47, publicist Kira Jarmyš reported on Monday that Navalnyi has been transferred to a penal colony in the Yamal Nenets region of Siberia.

The matter was reported by AFP and Reuters.

According to Jarmyš, Navalny's lawyer has met him on Monday. Navalny is said to be in good shape considering the conditions.

Worry Navalny's well-being was raised, as he had not been contacted for two weeks before Monday.

Navalny's supporters say that the lawyers had not reached Navalny since December 6.

Navalny is currently being held in the IK-3 penal colony in the small settlement of Harp in Yamal Nenetsia, about 1,900 kilometers northeast of Moscow, Jarmyš said.

To Navalny lawyer Ivan Zhdanov thanked activists, journalists and the media for their support of Navalny and that journalists continue to write about the issue.

According to Ždanov, Navalny's supporters sent a total of 618 requests for information about his location.

News agency According to Reuters, Navalny's penal colony is one of the most heavily guarded in Russia. Most of the prisoners there have been convicted of serious crimes.

Winters in the region are harsh. The frost will tighten up to 29 degrees in the next few days.

Reuters quotes the Moskovski Komsomolets newspaper as saying that the prison, located about 60 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, was established in the 1960s as part of the Soviet Union's gulag prison camp system.

One of Navalny's most important associates Leonid Volkov on the other hand, said that it is particularly difficult to keep in touch with the prisoners of the penal colony.