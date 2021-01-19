Russia Navalnyi went to court tomorrow on charges of defaming a veteran

Navalnyi, who was arrested on Sunday, was sentenced to 30 days in prison on Monday in a trial at a police station.

In Russia opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi is on trial again on Wednesday, his lawyer says news agency AFP.

According to the lawyer, the trial concerns allegations that Navalnyi has desecrated a war veteran. The indictment relates to a video posted by Navalny on Twitter.

In the video, Navalnyi calls the veteran and other people in the video “shame on the ground,” “selfless people,” and “traitors”.

On Sunday arrested Navalnyi was sentenced on Monday to 30 days in prison in a trial held exceptionally at a police station. The reason was the claim of the Russian Criminal Sanctions Agency FSIN that Navalnyi has repeatedly violated the terms of its conditional sentence.

