Russia | Navalnyi was sent to the penalty cell for the ninth time already, this time for swearing

Aleksei Navalnyi, who spent half a year in a penal colony, says that he spent exactly half of that time in a penal cell.

Russian opposition leader, victim of a poisoning attempt and sitting in a penal colony Alexei Navalny tells in his Instagram post having already been in the punishment cell for the ninth time within six months.

Navalny has been repeatedly held in a penalty cell for minor alleged infractions.

This time, he says the reason was “repeated use of swear words”. According to his own account, he had used one of the most common curse words twice in his conversation with his cellmate.

According to what he said, Navalnyi, who had just got out of the punishment cell, was immediately put back in the cell for twelve days. The opposition leader writes that the guards’ Pokka did not like it when they told about the new punishment cell order.

“Aren’t you ashamed, convicted Navalny, to use such an ugly word?”

“And it’s not even the first time, it’s repeated behavior.”

The rights of a prisoner placed in a punishment cell are significantly restricted. For example, the prisoner is not allowed to meet strangers, make phone calls, receive transmissions, smoke, or bring personal belongings other than those that are necessary into the cell.

Navalny pointed out in his publication on Wednesday that he has now spent exactly half a year in a penal institution. He says he spent exactly half of this time in the punishment cell.

Alexei Navalny is the president of Russia Vladimir Putin perhaps the loudest and most famous critic in Russia. He is serving a nine-year prison sentence in a maximum-security penitentiary. In the West, Navalny’s sentence is considered political.

of the United States by Russian prison authorities have interfered with the preparation of Navalny’s defense and his communication with his lawyer, and have repeatedly ordered Navalny to solitary confinement for minor infractions.