Russia Navalnyi says he is ill but continues his hunger strike – Russian politician says opposition politician transferred to prison hospital

Inside Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi says he has fallen ill but will continue his hunger strike nonetheless, news agencies AFP and Reuters report. Navalnyi said on Wednesday last week he went on a hunger strike in protest of not receiving adequate treatment for his back and leg pain.

On Monday, Navalnyi told news agencies that he has a strong cough and more than 38 degrees fever. The matter was reported on Navalny’s Instagram account.

Navalnyi also claimed on Monday that tuberculosis had been diagnosed in the prison among some inmates.

Russian newspaper Izvestija reported on Monday, according to its sources, that Navalnyi would have been transferred to the prison hospital due to a possible respiratory infection, according to the news agency Reuters. The newspaper based its source on the prison authorities to report.

According to Izvestia, Navalny has also been tested for coronavirus.