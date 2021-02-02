Russia Navalnyi received an absolute verdict as expected – HS correspondent Jussi Niemeläinen followed the trial all day on the spot

Navalnyi called the trial all Tuesday political and said in his speech history would condemn President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow

Moscow a trial was held in the Grand Hall of the City Court on Tuesday, the outcome of which did not seem to surprise just anyone.

Nine hours from the start of the trial judge Natalia Repnikova announced that the leader of the opposition Alexei Navalnyi has violated the probationary terms of his old probation sentence. Navalnyi is therefore compelled to make a three and a half year sentence in absolute terms, although it is reduced to about already suffered 10 months of house arrest.

Navalnyi himself called the entire Tuesday trial a political one. He said the original lawsuit that led to the conditional sentence had been invented and added that Russia had admitted it by paying him the compensation ordered by the European Court of Human Rights.

Navalnyin his speech in court was, above all, a political speech in which he announced his condemnation of history by the president Vladimir Putin. He said the whole trial was intended to intimidate people.

“Someone really didn’t want me to take a single step free in our country. The explanation is the anger and fear of one person living in the bunker, ”Navalnyi said.

With a person living in the bunker, Navalnyi referred to Putin, whose isolation during the pandemic Navalnyi has mocked by calling him a bunker priest. Navalnyi suspects Putin has ordered the security service the FSB to murder him with a neurotoxin that was put on his panties.

Navalnyi said he had “insulted” Putin by surviving and participating in an investigation into his assassination attempt with the Bellingcat team investigating. According to Navalny, it revealed that Putin was a coincidentally promoted official whose “only way is to try to kill people”.

“As much as he presents himself as a great geopolitician, as one of the great leaders of the world, his main instinct for me now is that he remains in history specifically as a poisoner,” Navalnyi said.

“You know. There was a liberator island Alexander [Aleksanteri II]. This is Jaroslav I Visa. And then there is Vladimir, a poison poison. That’s how he goes down in history. ”

Court hearing was held in the Moscow City Court building in northeastern Moscow. In the modern hall, there was dark wood paneling more than halfway up the wall, and above the judge, in addition to the double-headed eagle coat of arms, plaster patterns depicting the scale.

Navalnyi himself was in a glass-walled booth called an aquarium, where the accused already in captivity are in Russian courts.

Dressed in a blue hoodie, Navalnyi smiled and waved his hand as reporters arrived at the hall. He asked his wife Julia Navalnaya move so that he sees this.

After returning to hear the verdict, he made a Heart Sign to Navalnaya with his hands.

The big hall was full of crowds, as was the funnel behind the glass upstairs. In addition to the media, diplomats from several Western countries were present, which was criticized by both the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin. There were no representatives of the Finnish embassy in the hall.

Read more: Comment: The most naval of the show trial became a milestone for Putin’s late season

Julia Navalnaya, wife of Alexei Navalny, leaving the Moscow courthouse.­

Navalnyi was arrested more than two weeks ago at a passport control after his return from Berlin, where he had been recovering from an assassination attempt on a neurotoxin.

The poisoning infuriated the West and froze the gap between Russia and the EU. Russia has denied its involvement in the poisoning and declared Navalny to be an internal affair. He has been accused by the Russian authorities and the state media of being a Western intelligence project.

While Navalny was still in Germany, the Russian Penal Sanctions Agency reported a probationary period for violating this conditional sentence, which ended late last year. During that time, Navalny had to report twice a month to the authorities.

According to the agency, Navalnyi was already healthy enough to register in the autumn. It also accused the Navalny of past crimes.

Actual the criminal case is known in Russia as the Yves Rocher case, as in autumn 2013 the prosecutor prosecuted Navalny and his brother for fraud Oleg Navalnyitä against. According to the accusation, the victim of the fraud was a Russian subsidiary of the cosmetics company Yves Rocher.

Yves Rocher subsequently waived the claims and stated that there was no victim. However, the Navalnyit got the sentences, Oleg Navalnyi absolutely and Aleksei Navalnyi conditional. Its probationary period was extended later.

The European Court of Human Rights later ruled the ruling “arbitrary and unfounded,” but the judge said Tuesday that the criminal case itself was no longer being dealt with.

The prosecutor and according to the Criminal Sanctions Agency, Navalnyi had not registered regularly before. According to Navalny, he registered regularly, but on different days than the agency now demanded.

According to them, Navalnyi also did not declare his stay in Germany. Navalnyi responded that Putin had said he had publicly allowed the unconscious Navalny to be flown to Germany for treatment.

According to Navalny and the defense, the authorities were also not in contact with him or the lawyers, even though they had contact information.

Riot cops had already besieged the courthouse hours before the trial began, and several streets had been closed.

Navalny’s immediate circle had called protesters to the scene. More than 300 people were arrested by police, according to OVD-Info, which is monitoring the arrests.

After the verdict, a close circle invited people to a demonstration in downtown Maneesina Square in Moscow. There was also a demonstration there in the summer of 2013, when Navalnyi received an absolute verdict in Kirov. It was made conditional the next day.

This time the authorities were prepared. There were a lot of riot police in the center of Moscow, and most of the big squares were closed.

Read more: The US, Britain and Germany rebuked the verdict – Navalnyi support forces protested

Authorities have also launched new criminal investigations into Navalny. He considers them political. According to Navalny, fraud investigations are meant to tarnish the reputation of Navalny, known for his corruption investigations.

According to Navalny’s defense, it intends to appeal the verdict.