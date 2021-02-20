Russia Navalnyi once again gave a fiery speech in court and compared Putin to a “juggler or magician”

The opposition activist ended his speech by assuring him that Russia would still be a happy country.

Russian opposition lead figure Alexei Navalnyi again made a flaming speech in the Moscow courthouse when the Court of Appeal heard his prison sentence on Saturday.

Online magazine Meduzan Navalnyi made the treatment he received in court arbitrary: “It seems as if this whole system of power in general, as well as the owner of a wonderful palace Vladimir Putin would like to message me, ‘Well, this all looks weird, but we can do that, look. We can do that. ‘”

Court maintained I was absolutely stunned from embezzlement. The sentence was shortened by six weeks, but Navalnyi is still sent to a prison camp for about two and a half years.

Navalnyi likened President Putin to a “juggler or magician” who can spin the legal system into whatever position he wants and then says, “We can do anything, look, that’s how it works.”

Saturday his speech was very similar to his speech in the courtroom at the turn of February, published by HS as a whole as a Finnish translation.

The speech in the glass booth ranged from gloomy thoughts to loose words, from personal feelings to broad systems analysis.

In his speech, Navalnyi relied on, among other things, the Bible, the author JK Rowlingin Harry Potter characters and American animation Rick and Morty.

In Russia power wants to intimidate its opponents and evoke a sense of being left alone, Navalnyi said.

“This loneliness thing is important,” Navalnyi said. “That is a very important goal of power.”

From this Navalnyi moved to a “philosopher named Luna Lovekiva”.

Lovekiva is a guy in the name of Harry Potter who says it’s not worth feeling lonely because that’s exactly what Voldemort would like. Lord Voldemort, on the other hand, is a wizard of the Dark.

“Of course, of course, our Voldemort is in the palace, and that [vastustajan yksinäisyyttä] he wants too, ”Navalnyi said.

Pretty long at the end of his speech, Navalnyi turned his gaze to the essence of Russia. He said he has received a lot of letters to the prison and that every second one ends with the words “Russia will become free”.

Navalnyi said he wanted to add happiness to the goals, in addition to freedom, which would be achieved, among other things, by distributing Russia’s immense oil and gas wealth to everyone.

“We have everything, but still we are somehow an unhappy country.”

“Russia will be happy,” Navalnyi concluded. “That’s all.”