Russia “Navalnyi is the only hope,” says a student planning a Sunday protest in Moscow – police have arrested a close circle of Navalny and plan to close downtown during the protest

Moscow

On Sunday In Russia, an opposition politician is once again demonstrating Alexei Navalnyin on behalf of.

In Moscow, Navalnyi has invited people to Lubyanka Square. A Moscow student is also going there Semyon Komartšev.

“For those who really want the situation to change, for those who want to live better, Navalnyi is the only hope,” Komartev says at a cafe in Moscow.

Indeed it is unclear where the protesters will get. Police announced Friday night that it will close seven metro stations and several key streets in downtown Moscow on Sunday. Alcohol sales and the opening of shops and cafés will also be restricted.

The isolation of the city center is exceptional. It tells of the seriousness with which those in power view Navalny, who has returned from Germany, and the demonstrations he convened.

Navalnyi arrived in Moscow two weeks ago from Berlin, where he had been recovering from an assassination attempt on the novitchok poison. He was arrested by police during passport control. Despite his imprisonment, Navalnyi has urged people to demonstrate and published a video of the palace, which he claims to belong to the president. To Vladimir Putin.

Last Saturday, there were demonstrations in more than a hundred cities, the largest of which gathered about 40,000 people in downtown Moscow. Police cracked down on the protests. More than 4,000 people were arrested across the country.

Police used their pamphlets in a protest by Alexei Navalny in Moscow last Saturday.­

Since then, several Navalnyi close aides have been arrested and placed under house arrest. Navalnyi has been featured on national television channels for a project by Western intelligence agencies. However, the Kremlin has also had to react to the palace video with several statements, although it has not previously commented on Navalny’s corruption allegations.

Komartshev, 20, has been following the Navalny for a long time and has taken part in several demonstrations.

“I thought his return was expected, but I didn’t expect him to return so soon,” Komartev says.

Komartev was also present at Vnukovo Airport, where Navalny’s plane was scheduled to arrive. However, the authorities directed it to another field.

“The authorities eventually arranged a mega-public PR gift for Navalny while exposing the entire Moscow to aviation security.”

According to Komartshev, the authorities caused an “information explosion” by their actions, and now there is much more talk about Navalny than before.

Indeed, last Saturday’s demonstrations had people who had not taken part in them before. Not everyone even considered themselves supporters of Navalny, but protested against general injustice and injustice.

“He has broken the Kremlin’s blockade of information with his own explanatory videos. I would say that they have made him famous, ”says Komartšev.

Komartev says he did not expect Alexei Navalny to return from Germany so quickly.­

From the videos the most recent, dealing with a palace built on the shores of the Black Sea, is also the most famous. More than 32 million different users have clicked on it on Youtube already more than 100 million times.

Putin himself had to comment on the palace, denying his connection to it. On Friday night on television, the building was explained as a hotel, on Saturday a billionaire close to Putin Arkadi Rotenberg declared ownership of it.

There has been a lot of talk about the Navalny on television controlled by those in power anyway, which is a clear change from the former.

“It’s indirect evidence that the Navalny has become clearly known. The television audience already knows him. And not only do they know but are also interested in his work, ”a well-known political commentator and former Kremlin speaker Abbas Galljamov says by phone.

According to Galljamov, in the past, television fell silent about Navalny so that he would not become interested in viewers. That strategy no longer works, for now Navalnyi would benefit from silence.

Politics Director of the R.Polit Incubator, which focuses on analysis Tatjana Stanovaja says it has drawn attention to three issues in last week’s protests.

There were a lot of first-timers in the protests, meaning Navalnyi has managed to find a new audience among those previously considered apolitical. There were also protests in a new way around the country, with only about a third of the protesters in Moscow. Third, the palace video did not seem to have been the most decisive reason for many to participate.

“It can be said that the protesters have finally found a person they can ally with,” Stanovaja says by phone.

According to Stanovaya, in recent years the so-called system opposition, i.e. the obedient official opposition of the Duma, has become such a close part of the system that, for example, by voting for the Communists, they actually voted in favor of the Putin system. Opposition outside the system has again become virtually illegal in the eyes of the administration.

“There were no alternatives to Putin’s opponents. It can be said that the January 23 protests somehow legitimized the status of Navalny. ”

Police broke up the protests last Saturday and took so many people in Moscow, for example, that there was no room in the pipeline for everyone. Many, however, expected even tougher grips.

This week, authorities have struck a close circle in Navalny. Brother Oleg Navalnyi, I was a lawyer for the FBK Foundation Ljubov Sobol and several others have been placed under house arrest for violating coronavirus restrictions. On Saturday, police arrested the editor-in-chief of the news site Mediazona Sergei Smirnovin, and the Committee of Inquiry announced that it had opened an inquiry into a major funder of the Foundation Alexander Homenko.

A Moscow court ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s brother Oleg Navalny (left) under house arrest on Friday for violating coronavir virus rules.­

The leadership of the opposition outside the system is therefore being disciplined with great force.

“For the Kremlin, Navalnyi, FBK, all these activists are the tools of the West to destroy Russia. They have to be destroyed, imprisoned or kept afraid of prosecution, ”says Stanovaya.

According to him, a significant part of the elite think so.

On the other hand, according to him, those in power seem to understand, to a certain extent, that due to pension reform and the economic situation, many ordinary people are dissatisfied. Thus, police officers were clearly more selective in their arrests last Saturday than, for example, in the summer 2019 protests.

However, no one can say how the police will behave on Sunday.

Navalnyi however, has only added rounds. The Lubyanka protest site, announced for Moscow on Sunday, is also known for the headquarters of the security service FSB on the edge of the square. The presidential administration is right next door.

This week, Bellingcat also released its most recent report that the FSB venom group was involved in the deaths of three activists.

In his appeal trial on Thursday, Navalnyi called his treatment “demonstrative lawlessness” aimed at intimidation.

“Many are afraid to share their views,” says student Komartšev.