Russia Navalnyi is returning to Russia even more popular, but the researcher says his biggest challenge is to survive

The neurotoxin made the opposition leader difficult to resist and impossible to forget. Now he is estimated to have opportunities even as president.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin popularity continues to grow after the August poisoning and is estimated to have the potential to even become president of Russia when Vladimir Putin the task sometimes gives way.

In the summer, Putin pushed through a constitutional amendment that would allow him to legally continue under Russian leadership in practice for the rest of his life. At least Navalny’s poisoning was estimated to have not improved Putin’s chances for further seasons.

To Berlin Navalnyi, who was rushed to hospital, assured a German last week Der Spiegel in an interview with the magazine that he will return to Russia as soon as his health allows.

“I am sure that Putin is behind this act, I do not see any other explanation,” Navalnyi said the poisoning.

“I am not going to give Putin the gift of not returning to Russia. My job is to stay as a guy who is not afraid. And I’m not afraid! My hands may shake, but it is not because of fear but because of this poison. ”

According to an earlier assessment by Navalny, his well-being will allow his return no earlier than the end of October.

First and the biggest challenge for Navalny is to survive, says a professor of policy research Vladimir Gelman From the Alexander Institute of the University of Helsinki.

“His success depends above all on what the government is going to do against him,” Gelman says. “The poisoning attempt failed, and the Kremlin will come up with something else next, as it will not tolerate him as the leader of the opposition.”

“They will probably use some other method to assassinate him, because alive he will be too expensive for the Kremlin.”

Navalnyi will take a big risk when he returns, and it will be difficult for him to implement his program when the entire state apparatus is facing him, ”Gelman estimates.

As for the poison, he agrees with Navalnyi.

“Maybe Putin didn’t get involved in the details, but he certainly accepted this act.”

Independent Levada Center According to a nationwide poll released on Friday, 20 percent of Russians approve of Navalny’s actions, 50 percent disapprove.

It may not sound like a great success, but it may still be. In a similar poll last year, only nine percent approved Navalny’s policy.

In a poll conducted by the same institution seven years ago, six percent of respondents agreed with Navalny’s policy, 59 percent had never heard of the whole man. In a survey conducted at the end of September, only 18 percent of respondents said Navalnyi is an unknown size.

After the poisoning, it is even harder to keep quiet about Navalny, so state television channels have given up ignoring the politician and instead started blackmailing him.

“So which of the 50 percent who don’t accept Navlny’s political actions?” asks the policy researcher Tatjana Stanovaja On his R.Politik channel messaging service in Telegram.

“It means that these defendants will not accept the revolutionary actions taken by the CIA agent on Russian soil aimed at destroying the country,” Stanovaya concludes. “This does not mean fighting Navalny, but fighting the person that Russian television portrays as Navalny.”

Alexei Navalnyi sitting on a bench in Berlin in Navalny’s Instagram account in a photo released at the end of September.­

Over here Until now, Helsingin Sanomat and numerous other media have had difficulty in coming up with a title for Navalny. Most often, a somewhat vague term has been found to be “opposition figure”.

I did so because appointing an “opposition leader” would have been misleading. Namely, Navalnyi has led nothing but his own people’s movement, his own businesses and the anti-corruption foundation he founded.

Among Putin’s opponents, he has been a controversial figure because of his nationalist views, and such supporters of the liberal Jabloko party, for example, do not easily digest them.

Over the past ten years, Navalnyi has cleaned up nationalism about his program. In the program published before the 2018 presidential election, this thinking was left with no requirement for a visa requirement for citizens of Central Asian republics.

Kremlin has skillfully exploited the opposition’s suspicion of the Navalny and incited rumors that the man is a mere creation of Putin. The incitement of partial suspicion has been successful.

“Honestly, the Navalny brand has suffered a series of setbacks recently,” Carnegie Research Fellow researcher and journalist Andrei Kolesnikov wrote The Moscow Times magazine a week ago.

“He has been arguing with reporters over little things, tangled up in fuss [valtapuolueen kannatusta syövän] with the mechanisms of ‘smart voting’ and lost money while fighting the ‘Kremlin chef’ Jevgeni Prigožinin with.”

Read more: Yevgeny Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s chef,” doesn’t seem to mind being thought of as poisoning Navalny

“Navalny has played no role in the civil protests that have erupted across the country, although conspiracy theorists say he is behind them all,” Kolesnikov continues.

“Only his poisoning revealed who the Kremlin or its killers consider him the most dangerous opponent of Russian authoritarianism.”

“Navalnyi will emerge from this dramatic case as an even more powerful figure capable of convincing both domestic and foreign audiences that Russian politics is a bipolar system: Navalnyi v. Putin.”

Critical and especially those well versed in opposition issues Novaya Gazeta newspaper policy editor Kirill Martynov agrees.

“Navalnyi actually returns to politics from a completely different world,” Martynov writes in his comment. “Now all those who doubted his honesty and claimed that Navalnyi is leaning towards an authoritarian regime or considered him a ‘Kremlin project’ have to keep their mouths shut for a long time.”

“Every person who believes in freedom, dignity and democracy is then obliged to support the Navalny, if not otherwise, at least morally,” Martynov continues. “Those who oppose the Navalny are ready to assassinate a Russian citizen in order to maintain his power and safeguard his interests.”

Poisoning case has pushed President Putin into a situation where he cannot credibly admit or deny anything. In the absence of anything else, Putin has eventually resorted to the same method as often before. Kolesnikov calls the method a “play stupid strategy”.

The choice became clear on September 22, when a French newspaper Le Monde released details of Putin and the French president Emmanuel Macronin telephone conversation between According to the newspaper, Putin claimed the “cyber-disruptor” had poisoned himself.

It would probably work very well for Putin if Navalnyi suddenly decided to stay in Germany. Officially, the Kremlin has welcomed its opponents home.

“We wish the patient a speedy recovery,” Putin’s chief press officer Dmitry Peskov commented Moskovsky Komsomolets according to the magazine. “And as a Russian citizen, he is naturally free to return at any time.”

The most notable in Peskov’s statement was the word “patient” he used for Navalny. The press chief has embraced the president’s practice of consistently omitting Navalny’s name.