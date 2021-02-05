Russia Navalnyi is receiving a new verdict, this time for violating the honor of a war veteran – a veteran would have enough to apologize

An opposition leader sentenced to prison on Tuesday is likely to face fines in a separate case.

Last on Tuesday, an opposition leader sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for an old conviction Alexei Navalnyi was brought to justice again on Friday morning in Moscow.

Navalnyis are accused in Babuškinsk court of defamation, which can result in a worst million rubles or fines of more than 11,000 euros and 240 hours of forced labor, the newspaper Kommersant. A fine is likely to be more likely, as arranging forced labor as some form of additional punishment in a prison camp may prove cumbersome.

Navalnyi denied the charges on the spot, and the trial, which began in the morning, continued into the afternoon.

The Navals have been charged with a 94-year-old war veteran Ignat Artyomenkon defamation on social media last summer. Artyomenko, heard on video, told the court that he has no material requirements.

“I demand that Navalnyi make a public apology,” Artyomenko told the news agency Tassin by.

However, according to news agencies, the verdict was not expected on Friday.

Defamation charge was being raised as early as last summer, but the process was halted after Navalny was poisoned and hospitalized in Germany in August.

The indictment concerns a comment posted by Navalny on social media last summer. He criticized the fact that the president was propagated on television Vladimir Putin in favor of a constitutional amendment allowing for further periods.

Parliament approved the constitutional amendments in January last year, but at the same time decided to hold a referendum on the amendments. The vote took place on 1 July, but the advance voting that began after Midsummer was of great importance because of the corona epidemic.

According to the official result, almost 80 percent of those who voted supported the changes.

Television from the beginning of the summer, state channels began to present information strikes starring the public in favor of changes in the law.

Navalnyi commented on June 2nd RT channel propaganda blow, featuring a whole host of celebrities. The best known of them to Finns is probably the star defender of the 1980s puck trays and the later Russian Minister of Sports. Vyacheslav Fetisov, 62.

Each performer in turn read to the camera an excerpt from those new verses that promised the people nine good and eight beautiful.

“That’s gentlemen,” Navalnyi commented on Twitter and his Telegram channel. “I have to say that the team of paid lickers so far looks weak. Now look at those witches, they are ashamed of the whole country. Traitors, no conscience. ”

Celebrities in addition, veteran Ignat Artyomenko also took part in the briefing.

For the first time immediately after the tweet was published, a verdict against Navalny was demanded by a member of the Advisory Chamber of Society, a lawyer Ilja Remeslo. He thinks the politician should be accused of “inciting fascism”.

“Of all these [filmillä esiintyneistä] of the people, I thought it was the most serious and horrible thing to insult a veteran, ”Remeslo commented on the news site Meduzalle.

Federal Committee of Inquiry reported two weeks later that Artyomenko had filed a defamation lawsuit against the Navalny, saying the opposition politician had violated the veteran’s reputation and honor and “contributed to the deterioration of my health”.

News site According to Meduza, his grandson has acted as a representative of the frail Artyomenko throughout the process. Igor Kolesnikov, who told the news site that his grandfather took part in the fighting on the Belarusian front between 1942 and 1944.

In public, the incident became a duel between members of the opposition on social media and journalists in the number one chain of state channels, the details of which Artyomenko is probably happily unaware of.