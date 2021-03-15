Monday, March 15, 2021
Russia Navalnyi confirmed his whereabouts on the Pokrov prison camp on social media

March 15, 2021
The camp is known for its notoriety, but Navalnyi said he was doing just fine.

Opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi has commented for the first time on his prison camp conditions in an update he published on Instagram.

At the same time, he confirmed that he was in the Pokrov prison camp in the Vladimir region east of Moscow. Navalnyi was transferred from the Kolchugino remand prison to the Pokrov prison camp on Friday, but his whereabouts were uncertain at the time.

“I could not have imagined that a genuine concentration camp could be set up a hundred kilometers from Moscow,” Navalnyi writes on Instagram.

Camp known for his notoriety, but Navalnyi wrote that he was doing just fine. He has not seen any violence in the camp and described everyone talking to each other politely, even kindly. For example, swearing is forbidden, according to Navalny.

Navalnyi describes the camp as having endlessly different rules and camcorders everywhere. He has come to mind George Orwellin novel In 1984.

