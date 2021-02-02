Russia Navalnyi brought to justice again, HS follows trial in Moscow – Police set on arrest, live broadcast from courthouse underway

Opposition politicians threatened by three and a half years in prison.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin supporters gathered in front of a city court building in Moscow on Tuesday morning as another trial against the Navalny in the so-called Yves Rocher case was about to begin. Navalnyita facing up to three and a half years in prison.

Navalvi’s wife Julia Navalnaya arrived at the courtroom in the courtroom at ten in the morning, says Helsingin Sanomat’s Moscow correspondent Jussi Niemeläinen inside the courthouse. Police no longer allowed more journalists in after nine.

Riot police closed the streets surrounding the courthouse as early as eight in the morning and began arresting people even before the session began, according to Reuters. The trial was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Finnish time.

According to the NGO OVD-info, 24 out of half of the protesters had already been arrested. Around the courthouse were hundreds of police officers who had their own toilets erected with a view to a long court session.

The Navalnyi District Court, Simonov District Court, exceptionally meets in the Moscow City Court building northeast of downtown. According to the authorities, the court sits in Helsinki on the premises of the Court of Appeal, as the building is spacious and there are many journalists and photographers.

Julia Navalnaya arrived at the courthouse.­

Poisoned Alexei Navalnyi was arrested on another Sunday when he returned to Russia for hospital treatment from Germany. He is accused of violating probation provisions in connection with a conviction more than six years ago.

According to the FSIN, Navalnyi has violated supervision regulations because he did not report to the probation officer immediately after leaving the German hospital. The FSIN notified Navalny of the request to register on December 28, two days before the end of the six-year probation period.

Riot police closed the streets surrounding the courthouse on Tuesday morning.­

Navalnyi received the original fraud conviction on December 30, 2014 in the so-called Yves Rocher case. The European Court of Human Rights in 2017 declared the verdict “arbitrary and unfounded”. Nevertheless, the Russian Supreme Court upheld the verdict in 2018.

Also read: That’s what the Yves Rocher tangle is all about

Court hears prosecutor’s request to amend the initial three and a half year sentence as an absolute. Even a longer sentence is ultimately possible if new charges are brought at the same time, as the Penitentiary Agency FSIN suggested in a previous search warrant.