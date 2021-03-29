Russia Navalnyi believes in isolation – Imprisonment offenses include wearing a t-shirt, for example

According to Navalny, Russia’s best-known opposition politician, his “bad boy portfolio” includes, among other things, arriving at the rally ten minutes early and refusing to watch the educational video because of its “idiotism”.

Pokrovin prison camp in the east of Moscow, two and a half year sentence for conducting a Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi fears he will be isolated as soon as possible because of the numerous violations recorded against him.

Navalnyi writes On his Facebook page and on its Instagram channel that they will soon face a seven-member disciplinary commission.

“They are sitting [presidentti Vladimir] Putin below the picture and I remember how I had to be interviewed by the teachers ’council during school time,” Navalnyi predicts.

A politician according to him, he has been reprimanded during a previous pre-trial detention Four times and during a two-week camp imprisonment as many as six times for misconduct. According to the rules, it is possible to separate from two offenses.

According to Navalny, his “bad boy portfolio” includes arriving at the meeting ten minutes early, meeting a lawyer wearing a t-shirt, and refusing to watch an educational video because of its “idiotism”.

I was a lawyer Olga Mihailova said last week Navalny’s immediate community was concerned about the rapid deterioration of the prisoner’s health in the Pokrovka camp. Among other things, the Navals have been monitored by waking him up every hour for “suspicions of escape”.