In the end, thirty days of detention were required against Alexeï Navalny on Monday by the court in Khimki, on the outskirts of Moscow. At 44, one of the main representatives of the opposition, who has made a successful return to Russia in the media, will be imprisoned until February 15. Five months after his poisoning and his convalescence in Germany, he was apprehended upon his arrival at Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday. The reason given by the Russian penitentiary services: not to have respected its judicial control in Berlin.

Since then, reprobations have multiplied. France, Germany, United Kingdom, European Commission, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights have called for its “Immediate release”. “The message sent by his arrest on Sunday is intended for the outside world. This is to demonstrate Russia’s indifference to international pressure. An indifference now enshrined in the Constitution, which affirms the superiority of domestic law over international standards ”, analysis Anna Colin-Lebedev, lecturer at Paris-Nanterre University.

The Navalny affair once again illustrates the challenges of political transition. The post-Putin remains calm and a struggle of the various circles of power continues with a hard wing trying to weigh. Arnaud Dubien, director of the Franco-Russian Observatory, notes: “A few weeks after the adoption of a series of laws marking a new political turn of screw and nine months before the legislative elections, the arrest of Navalny sets the tone, while the question of the transition remains in everyone’s minds in Moscow , despite the constitutional reform. ”