Russia | Navalny, suffering from health problems, in a cell with even stricter discipline, compares the Russian prison system to the Gulag

According to Alexei Navalny’s lawyer, the Russian regime is deliberately trying to destroy his health.

1.2. 21:29

Russian opposition politician and president Vladimir Putin a vocal critic Alexei Navalny will be transferred to a cell with even stricter discipline in the penal colony for six months.

The opposition leader’s lawyer Vadim Kobzevin behind the transfer is the Kremlin’s attempt to destroy Navalny’s health. The transfer was reported by, among other things RBK and Medusa.

Currently, Navalnyi is serving his nine-year prison sentence in the IK-6 intensive care facility located in the Vladimir region. It is a prison of the highest security level and is located in the village of Melehovo, about 250 kilometers from Moscow.

In the penitentiary, he has been repeatedly held in the punishment cell for minor alleged infractions. The rights of a prisoner placed in a punishment cell are significantly restricted. For example, the prisoner is not allowed to meet strangers, make phone calls, or bring personal belongings other than necessary into the cell.

The even stricter discipline cell, which goes by the abbreviation PKT, is also located in connection with the penal colony. It differs from a penal cell in practice in that instead of the maximum punishment of 15 days, a PKT cell punishment can be imposed for half a year.

Navalny commented on his move on Wednesday in an Instagram update.

“I haven’t had any appointments for eight months already, and yesterday I was informed that I will be transferred to a PKT cell for the maximum time: six months. Meetings are prohibited there. So more than a year without meetings. Even lunatics and serial killers in prison have the right to meetings, but I don’t,” the publication writes.

Navalny’s Instagram is reportedly updated by his lawyers.

Kobzev tells Navalny that he is again suffering from health problems, such as severe stomach pains, and says that he has lost seven kilograms of weight.

In a Telegram message shared by Navalny’s team, Kobzev blame Kremlin for a deliberate attempt to destroy his health.

The previous day in his publication Navalny compared the Russian prison system to the Gulag prison camps in the Soviet Union.

Navalny’s deteriorating health and repeated prison terms have raised concerns among his supporters. In January, more than 600 Russian doctors signed a petition demanding that Navalny be allowed to undergo a medical examination. In addition, about a hundred Russian MPs signed an open letter in which they demanded an end to the punishments that threaten Navalny’s health.

A poisoning attempt the Kremlin critic targeted in 2020 has been detained since January 2021. Navalnyi has been in the penal colony since February 2021.

Last October, a new lawsuit was filed against Navalny for inciting terrorism and justifying Nazism. According to Navalny’s lawyers, he faces about thirty years in prison, RBK reports.