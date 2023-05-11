Alexei Navalny was placed in solitary confinement again, only 11 and a half hours after being released. For the 15th time since January 2021, since he’s been detained. “Yesterday at eight in the evening they released me from the solitary cell. This morning at 9.30 I was there again”, write his collaborators. Reason for punishment: “He did not deliver the correctional work” and “did not draw the right conclusions for him.” He spent in solitary confinement, two meters by three, without being able to receive visits or buy food in addition to the wholly insufficient one to which he is entitled, 165 days in total.