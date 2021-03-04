Russia Navalny prison camp not even confirmed, convicted opposition leader still in pre-trial detention

According to the lawyer, Navalnyi is sitting in a quarantined prison in the Vladimir district, sipping tea and coffee and watching TV.

In Russia imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi is still in pre-trial detention, although over the weekend the Russian media assumed he was already being taken to a prison camp.

Navalnyi told of his location in his Instagram update. His lawyer Vadim Kobzev confirmed on Wednesday night the news site Meduzalle met at the Navalny Koltugugino Prison in the Vladimir region.

According to Kobzev, this was the first time lawyers met with Navalny without the presence of authorities and an intervening glass wall after the politician returned to Moscow in January for hospital treatment from Germany. Navalny was treated at a hospital in Berlin after his poisoning last year.

Navalnyi was arrested and sentenced to absolute imprisonment in the so-called In the Yves Rocher case, for which he received a conditional sentence in 2014. The reason was a failure to register during a hospital trip. The Moscow City Court, which is responsible for Finnish appeals, upheld the verdict on 20 February, after which it was enforceable.

The convict was set off at the end of last week to be transported from Moscow’s Matrosskaya Tishina remand prison to an unknown destination. The media, including state news agencies, took it for granted that Navalnyi was on his way to a prison camp where he would serve the remaining two years and eight months of his sentence.

The riddles concerned the question of which camp and where Russia the convict would be taken. Director of the Moscow Prison Rights Monitoring Commission Alexei Melnikov confirmed last Saturday by the news agency Ria Novostillethat Navalnyi be placed in the infamous Pokrov camp in the Vladimir region east of Moscow.

Melnikov’s announcement was considered official, as the Commission has a statutory role as guardian of prisoners’ interests and a nationwide organization.

On Wednesday thus, it was revealed that Navalnyi is indeed in the Vladimir area but not in a prison camp but in a remand prison. According to lawyer Kobzev, the reason is the fine sentenced by Navalny after his return to Russia for defamation of a veteran, of which the appeal process is still pending. Thus, the suspect is still being held in pre-trial detention.

Kobzev estimates for Meduza that it will take two weeks to two months to process the appeal of the defamation sentence and that Navalnyi will be transported to the prison camp only after that. For which camp, there is no information about it.

Navalnyi is in the quarantine of his lawyer in Kolchugino, which, however, did not prevent him from meeting his lawyers. According to the lawyer, conditions in pre-trial detention are tolerable, even though there is no refrigerator for storing one’s own fins.

“Watching a telly and sipping tea or coffee, that’s the main hobbies,” Kobzev told Navalny and his quarantine comrades in the remand prison. “The food was reportedly better in Moscow.”

Kobzev thinks the authorities have transferred Navalny from a Moscow remand prison to another remand prison, mainly to save his own troubles. Matroskaya Tishina was constantly monitored by police in Moscow for protests, and there is apparently no need for this in the Vladimir region.