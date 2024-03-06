Russia | Navalny in a previously unpublished interview: “My death would not change anything”

The interview was conducted in Berlin in December 2020, just before Navalny's return to Russia.

In February dead Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny predicted a few years ago that his death would change nothing; someone else would take his place as the leader of the opposition movement.

French magazine Liberation and a news channel LCI published an interview on Wednesday that has not been seen in public before. The interview was conducted in Berlin in December 2020. Navalnyi returned to Russia in January 2021, when he was immediately imprisoned.

Navalny remained imprisoned until his death. He died under unclear circumstances in a penal colony in Siberia on February 16 at the age of 47.

Navalnyi said in an interview that if he died, his “team would know what to do.”

“There are people who are ready to take my place. There are millions of people in Russia who do not want to live in a country where power is in the hands of one man,” Navalnyi said.

“Here [oppositiotoiminnassa] it's not about me. It's about the people I represent or try to represent.”

Navalny gave an interview on December 17, 2020, while being treated for Novichok poisoning in Berlin. He was interviewed by a then member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Jacques Maire.

At the time, Maire was reporting on the poisoning investigation. He released the tape of the interview with the consent of PACE.

Navalnyi told Maire that he did not know if he would be arrested immediately upon his return.

“No idea. Would I be detained immediately at the airport? Maybe later… Maybe they'll wait for the dust to settle and then arrest me. Or maybe not, I don't know,” Navalnyi said.

Navalny was arrested a month later at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow, as soon as he had landed in Russia.

Alexei Navalny was escorted out of a police station in Khimki, Moscow region, by police officers on January 18, 2021. See also In 10 years, Brazil will be the Saudi Arabia of green energy, says Lula

On the tape, Maire asks the opposition politician what would happen to his movement if he did not return to Russia.

“They know what to do without me because I spend a lot of time in prison anyway. They are used to working without me,” Navalnyi replied, though noting that his absence could hit the movement's motivation.

“There are people who could be in charge.”

Kremlin has never tried to negotiate with me, Navalnyi told Maire.

The Kremlin used the poison because it is “terrifying”.

“Even here in Europe. Some European politicians tell me they don't want to 'get involved in that,'” Navalnyi said.

“People are afraid of such an unclear death. I believe that is the main goal. Putin enjoys the idea that people are afraid of him.”

According to the French media, the atmosphere of the interview was relaxed, even relaxed, as the men chatted and sipped coffee. According to the media, Maire described Navalny as “a very determined and powerful fighter”.