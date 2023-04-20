Diamonds, furs, designer clothes, Rolls Royce Corniche. House in Paris on rue de Babylone, in the exclusive seventh arrondissement. Holidays in St Tropez in a villa rented for 150,000 euros a month or on board a yacht in Naples, skiing in Courchevel. Maria Pevchikh, investigator of Aleksei Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation, has published an investigation, accompanied by photos and videos, in which she reveals the jet set life of Svetlana Maniovich, wife of the Russian deputy defense minister, Timur Ivanov, head of real estate projects of the ministry entrusted with the reconstruction of Mariupol. Incidentally, President Putin recently visited the city, and one of the new buildings built by Ivanov by a firm that also built the deputy minister’s dacha palace. Svetlana’s ex-husband had told Ivanov that he couldn’t afford a life with her, “she needs $50,000 a month,” as he documented a Tatler report. Among the photos published by Pevchikh, one of Svetlana, who has an Israeli passport and also divorced from Ivanov last August, wearing a 59,000 euro Dolce and Gabbana dress. Pevchikh urges French authorities to take action.