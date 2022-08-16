Russia, Navalny ended up in solitary confinement: they deprived him of everything

There war in Ukraine has continued unabated for six months and public attention has focused on armed conflict but in Russia there is also one political question open, the main opponents of Putin indeed it was arrested. The account of the conditions of detention given by Alexei Navalny describes all the difficulties he is facing. The politic announced that he was put in one “punishment” cell following his efforts to create a union in the prison where he is being held. Navalny is serving a prison sentence of nine years in a penal colony a strict regime near the Russian city of Vladimiron charges of misappropriation which he and his allies claim to be politically motivated.

Navalnywho is 46, described her cell like this: “Like a tiny kennel of concrete where it’s very hot and there is hardly any air. There is only one cup it’s a book in my cell. I only have a spoon and a plate during meals. A iron berth – continues Navalny – is lowered from the outside using a lever in the evening and stored early in the morning when take away mattress and pillow. No visits, no letters, no packages. This is the only place in the prison he is also in Smoking prohibited“.

