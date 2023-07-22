Igor Girkin, a nationalist and great supporter of the war in Ukraine who had criticized Vladimir Putin and his mistakes in conducting the conflict in his very popular social networks, was arrested in Moscow. According to Russian media and his wife on Telegram, Girkin was taken today by security agents from his home and charged with “extremist activities”.

A former KGB agent, Girkin played a role in the annexation of Crimea and then served as defense minister of the pro-Russian Donetsk Republic, and was convicted by the Dutch judiciary for the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, in which 298 people died. Also known by his nom de guerre Igor Strelkov, he is among the best-known military bloggers who support the war but are increasingly critical of the military’s mistakes. But Girkin, who founded an ultra-nationalist group called the Club of Angry Patriots last spring, has taken the criticism to a whole new level, lately involving Putin himself.

The day after the Wagner uprising, June 25, he wrote that Putin “is not ready to use the leadership for the creation of conditions conducive to war” and therefore “must really legally transfer powers to someone capable of this difficult job”. But the straw that perhaps broke the Russian apparatus’s patience came when on Tuesday he called Putin a “criminal”, accusing him of cowardice.

According to Russian state media, he has been accused of “public incitement of extremist activity” on social media. And this evening he has already appeared before the judges for a preliminary hearing in which he has been asked to be detained for at least two months. The first to break the news of his arrest was his wife, Miroslava Reginskaya, on Telegram. The blogger’s supporters have claimed on his blog that the arrest is related to his criticisms of the way the war was conducted.

“We believe that today’s arrest undermines the confidence of the Russian population in security agencies and see it as a continuation of a dishonest fight against Igor which has very negative consequences for the country’s stability in the midst of the special operation,” they wrote.

On his blog, the former FSB colonel had ridiculed Putin’s decision to meet Prigozhin, whom he called a traitor, together with his commanders, stating that it was a sign of weakness.