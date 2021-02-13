Russia Napoleonic army soldiers re-buried in Russia, French mass grave found during construction

Descendants of 19th-century Russian and French military leaders attended an exceptional ceremony.

In Russia more than 200 years ago in the battle Napoleon army soldiers were buried on Saturday at a solemn ceremony in the western Russian city of Vyazma.

Accompanied by shots of honor, the remains of a total of 126 Frenchmen found in a mass grave by French and Russian archaeologists in 2019 were reburied.

To the exceptional the ceremony was attended by descendants of 19th-century Russian and French military leaders. Among other things, a great Russian war hero, a war marshal, was represented Mikhail Kutuzov offspring.

Kutuzov played a key role in deporting Napoleon’s offensive army from Russia.

“With generations, death and time reconcile us all,” Kutuzov’s descendant Julia Hitrovo said at the funeral.

Of the French a mass grave was found during construction work. Initially, the buried were believed to have been killed in World War II, but archaeologists say the deceased had already died during the Napoleonic Wars. Among other things, the metal buttons of the French uniforms found in the tomb confirmed the nationality of the deceased.

Of the deceased, 120 were men, and in addition, the remains of three women and three teenagers were found in the grave. Women are believed to have been in the military for nursing and catering roles, and young teenagers are believed to have served as drummers.