The top ten most stable regions included Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Magadan Region, Nenets Autonomous Okrug and Chukotka (shared third place), Moscow, Sakhalin Region, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, Yakutia, Murmansk Region, St. Petersburg and Krasnoyarsk Territory. Such a study was prepared by the Civil Society Foundation (ForGO), it names the TOP-35 regions of Russia in terms of socio-economic sustainability based on the results of the last quarter of 2022. The document is at the disposal of Izvestia.

In the second ten are Irkutsk Region, Kamchatka Territory, Komi, Moscow and Kemerovo Regions (shared 14th place), Tyumen Regions, Tatarstan, Leningrad, Sverdlovsk Regions, Khabarovsk Territory and Amur Region.

The third ten of the study included Khakassia and Tomsk (shared 21st place), Chelyabinsk, Kaluga, Arkhangelsk, Vologda regions, Primorsky and Trans-Baikal Territories, Belgorod Region, Perm Territory, Tula Region and Bashkiria.

The TOP 35 is closed by Samara and Novosibirsk regions (shared 31st place), Karelia, Lipetsk region, Novgorod region and Tyva (shared 34th place), Kursk region.

At the same time, the FORGO noted that the index of social well-being in the country as a whole for 2022 (average salary to average cost of living) increased from 2.68 to 2.75, by 2.6%, compared to the beginning of the year, and the average monthly salary increased from 49 to 63 thousand rubles, by 28.6%. As for the cost of living, it increased from 18.3 to 20.2 thousand rubles – an increase of 10.4%.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

By place of management: the most stable regions of the Russian Federation are named at the end of 2022