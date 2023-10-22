Moscow, the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO) and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug) topped the top 35 subjects in terms of economic potential – it is assessed by the VAT paid, the level of wages in the region and other parameters. This conclusion was reached by the authors of the rating prepared by the Civil Society Development Foundation based on data from Rosstat and the Federal Tax Service based on the results of the second quarter of this year.

Also in the top ten strongest subjects, according to the rating “Index of Economic Potential of Russian Regions. Top 35” included St. Petersburg, Moscow region, Krasnoyarsk region, Tatarstan and Sverdlovsk (shared seventh place), Irkutsk, Tyumen, Leningrad regions.

“In the absence of any normative quantitative indicator for assessing the level of development of the real sector of the economy, to determine the economic potential of the regions, it is possible to use an integral assessment of the following set of key indicators: the amount of VAT actually paid to the budget, the level of average monthly wages in the region, the total profitability of enterprises and organizations in the region” , – this is how the authors explained the calculation method of the study.

Based on these indicators, the second ten of the ranking included Nizhny Novgorod, Chelyabinsk regions, Krasnodar and Perm regions, Vologda region, Bashkiria, Samara and Novosibirsk regions (shared 17th place), Primorsky region, Tula and Kemerovo regions.

In the third ten were the Rostov region, Komi, Yaroslavl, Orenburg and Omsk regions (shared 23rd place), Sakhalin, Voronezh regions, Yakutia, Belgorod, Tomsk, Murmansk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd regions.

The Vladimir, Ryazan regions, Khabarovsk Territory, Chukotka and Astrakhan regions close the ranking.

According to the study, the most VAT was paid in the second quarter of this year in the capital, the Moscow region and St. Petersburg. The most profitable enterprises in the country were in Moscow, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and St. Petersburg.

The first together: in the Russian Federation they named the top regions by economic potential