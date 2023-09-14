Deputy Spiridonov stated the need to prepare for confrontation in the Arctic

Today, Russia faces the task of gaining strategic superiority in the Arctic region. And the launch of a drone from aboard a nuclear icebreaker, which occurred on September 12, is another step in the development of the territory, said State Duma deputy Alexander Spiridonov. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he listed the main missions of unmanned aircraft in the Arctic and stated the need to prepare for confrontation in the region.

“In general, UAVs have been launched from ships before, but not in the northern latitudes, where their operation is extremely difficult. This is primarily due to extreme climatic conditions,” he noted.

Low temperatures, on the one hand, make it possible to reduce the cooling unit of the propulsion system. On the other hand, they make it necessary to additionally install heaters for fuel supply systems, batteries and moving elements that can become icy during flight, Spiridonov explained.

“Also, due to strong winds, the requirements for the engine and control system, as well as the overall structural strength of the device, have increased. All elements must be resistant to high humidity and salt, since this is a very aggressive environment that quickly damages mechanisms and equipment,” he added.

In addition, according to the parliamentarian, a lot depends on the skill of the operator. Any mistake could result in the drone being submerged, damaged, or lost.

Russia’s tasks in Artik

Among the tasks set for unmanned aircraft in the Arctic, the deputy highlighted monitoring of ice conditions, mapping, signal relaying, participation in rescue operations, and in the future, delivery of cargo to weather stations and Arctic bases.

Now Russia faces the task of gaining strategic superiority in the Arctic region. This is related to the creation of a powerful nuclear icebreaker fleet. Alexander SpiridonovState Duma deputy

“So, today the construction of a series of icebreakers under project 22220 “Arktika” and the creation of the world’s most powerful icebreaker “Leader” are underway. Moreover, even in the current situation of budget deficit, programs continue to be financed. This speaks to the importance of direction,” Spiridonov shared.

The deputy recalled that Russia is the only country with a nuclear icebreaker fleet.

“However, we must be prepared that no one will give us the Arctic without a fight. Therefore, it is worth preparing for a serious confrontation,” he concluded.

Related materials:

On September 12, Russia launched a drone from a nuclear icebreaker in the Arctic for the first time in the world. The second stage of testing the ice reconnaissance complex was carried out on the helipad of the drifting nuclear icebreaker “Taimyr” in the waters of the Ob Bay.

The drone performed two cross-country flights, during which images of the underlying surface were obtained in the visible and radar ranges.