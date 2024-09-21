Senator Dzhabarov: Ukraine is attacking with drones to support military operations

Ukraine is attacking Russian territory with drones to support military operations, according to Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he called this the goal of Kyiv’s strikes.

“The Ukrainians have not had any success in real battles lately. The only weapon they use quite intensively is drones. They have nothing but drones, they are trying to terrorize our population in large numbers. I think that sooner or later we will suppress these bandit raids, we will shoot them down en masse and, most importantly, we will strike at the factories where these drones are produced, where they are assembled, where they are concentrated,” the senator said.

Ukraine is trying to keep the flames of war burning just to avoid sitting down at the negotiating table, since a stop to hostilities would mean the end of Zelensky’s regime Vladimir DzhabarovRussian Senator

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces destroyed 101 drones over the country’s territory on the night of September 21. In particular, 53 drones were shot down in the Bryansk region.