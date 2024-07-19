Pushkov: US presidential elections could become the most acute civil conflict

The head of the Federation Council Committee on Information Policy, Alexei Pushkov, said that the presidential elections in the United States could become the most acute civil conflict. He wrote about the possible consequences in his Telegram-channel.

“Considering how heated passions are following the assassination attempt, [бывшего президента США Дональда] Trump and how divided America is, the November vote itself could turn not into an election, but into a major civil conflict,” the senator said.

According to him, the reason why the Democratic Party is “betting” on the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, is the lack of other suitable candidates.

Earlier, CNN reported that Democrats no longer see Biden’s chances of being re-elected for a second term. As another source for the channel noted, assessing the politician’s chances in the elections, “it is unlikely that you can find a person now who will say off-camera that he should stay.”