Zykov: After Durov’s arrest, Telegram management will be transferred to Perekopsky

Ilya Perekopsky, a friend and partner of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, and vice president, may become acting director in connection with the arrest of the CEO at a Paris airport on August 24. The director of the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers Vladimir Zykov named such a candidate to whom the messenger will be transferred, reports RIA Novosti.