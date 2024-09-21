Pushkov: Loss of intelligence by British politicians threatens war with Russia

Member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov Telegram-channel named the main danger for Great Britain. He linked it with the intelligence of the politicians of the United Kingdom.

According to the senator, the British political class has never liked Russia, despite the fact that in the last century it entered into military coalitions with it twice against Germany. However, in recent years the elites have demonstrated open hatred.

Pushkov stated that the galaxy of politicians of the 21st century, starting with Prime Minister Tony Blair and ending with Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, has entered a stage of degeneration, with “random, incompetent and unprepared people” coming to power, who compensate for their shortcomings with loud statements.

“And it is this loss of intelligence and analytical ability that is the main danger for Britain. It is precisely the lack of intelligence in the current British political class that could drag the country into a war with Russia,” the senator concluded.

Earlier, Pushkov said that NATO considers Russia an enemy, not a dialogue partner. According to him, instead of normalizing relations, there was an escalation and the supply of new types of weapons to Kyiv every time.