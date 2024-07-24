Pilot Popov called the F-16 fighter’s radar “weak”

The American fourth-generation F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters are equipped with radar stations (RLS) with mediocre characteristics. The main drawback of the aircraft named Honored military pilot of Russia, Major General Vladimir Popov in an interview with NEWS.ru.

“The Americans themselves admit that the F-16 radar is quite weak. It was created to a greater extent for close air combat with an enemy that does not yet have fourth-generation aircraft or that is only just beginning to have them,” he said.

The pilot emphasized that the combat potential of Russian fighters is sufficient to combat the F-16.

Earlier in July, military expert and retired Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk called Russian MiG-31 interceptors “killers” of the F-16. He added that the Russian aircraft surpasses the F-16 in speed, flight altitude and amount of weapons.

That same month, the Polish publication Defence24 suggested that the Russian Armed Forces’ air defense systems would become the main threat to the F-16s that Ukraine would receive.