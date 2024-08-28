Litovkin: BRK Utes missile is capable of causing serious destruction

The cruise missile of the Russian coastal missile system (BRK) “Utes” is capable of causing serious destruction. Advantages of the system named military expert Viktor Litovkin in a conversation with NEWS.ru.

According to him, the Utes, built in the 1970s, was in a neglected state, but after Crimea was returned in 2014, the BRK began to be restored. “The warhead of this complex can be 300-350 kilograms. This is a very powerful warhead, and it can cause very serious destruction,” the expert said.

The creation of the BRK “Utes” began in 1961, and ten years later the first launch of the missile at a training target took place. After the division of the USSR Black Sea Fleet, the “Utes” located in Crimea went to the Ukrainian Navy, which mothballed one division in 2002. The second division was destroyed without mothballing. The BRK carries P-35B anti-ship cruise missiles weighing more than four tons.

In January, the publication Defence Express wrote that the Russian Armed Forces used the P-35B missile for the first time during an air attack on targets in Ukraine. The publication suggested that it was used to strike targets in the southern regions of the country.