Russia is interested in Afghanistan ceasing to be a source of international terrorism, Zamir Kabulov, the special envoy of the Russian president to the Middle East republic, said in a live broadcast of the RBK channel. His words lead TASS…

The diplomat stressed that drug crime is also among the threats to Russia’s national interests, and over the years of the US stay in Afghanistan, the situation has not changed, the transit of prohibited substances to world markets, including Russian, has not decreased.

“We need to create a normal, inclusive, as they say now, government in Afghanistan, capable of dealing with these tasks on its territory,” Kabulov called Russia’s goal in Afghanistan.

He added that Moscow will make every effort to ensure that peaceful inter-Afghan negotiations take place, including cooperating with the American side. If the conflicting parties request a negotiating platform, this issue will be resolved positively, the diplomat said.

Kabulov stressed that the United States will need to find a compromise so that the terrorist Taliban movement, banned in the Russian Federation, does not resume large-scale hostilities. In his opinion, it will not be easy, not only due to moral and psychological issues and factors. “The Taliban must react to the fact that one of the signatories to the Doha Agreement of the parties refuses its obligations,” – concluded the special envoy.

Earlier, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev assessed the US decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. According to him, during its presence in the Middle East country, Washington did not fulfill the stated tasks and leave the republic and people in a difficult situation, withdrawing troops.