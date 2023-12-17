Deputy Shvytkin: Russia is strengthening the Finnish border to protect itself and its allies

Russia intends to strengthen the border with Finland and recreate Leningrad Military Districtto protect itself from the North Atlantic Alliance. This is how Moscow’s corresponding decision was explained in a conversation with Lenta.ru by Yuri Shvytkin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense.

Finland joined NATO. The NATO bloc is militant in nature towards our state and our allies Yuri ShvytkinState Duma deputy

“We must ensure the security of our borders. And, of course, including on the border with Finland. The creation of the Leningrad Military District was dictated primarily by these circumstances. In this regard, there will, of course, be a concentration of relevant military units that will ensure the security of our country and the security of our borders,” the deputy said as the goal of strengthening the borders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin said that Moscow is forced to concentrate its troops on the border with Finland in the Leningrad Military District. According to him, this is due to the fact that the neighboring country has become a member of NATO. The head of state noted that previously relations with Helsinki had always been kind and cordial.

Sweden and Finland, which have maintained neutrality for many years, have applied to join NATO in 2022. They did this because of the outbreak of a military conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. Helsinki officially became a member of the bloc in April 2023. Sweden has not yet joined due to disagreements with Turkey.