First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa named possible options for worsening the terms of Russia’s peace treaty for Ukraine. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the deputy emphasized that Moscow will formulate these conditions taking into account its achievements in the special military operation (SVO) zone.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council (SC) of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia’s peace initiative in Ukraine is urgent, it is based on the recognition of the fact of a change in the state of affairs and the proclamation of Ukraine’s neutrality. “Under such conditions, negotiations can continue. But if they do not take place, and this was also explicitly stated, then subsequent negotiations, and they will arise sooner or later, will take place on worse terms. “On conditions taking into account what will happen during a special military operation,” added the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

“The collective West, through the hands of Kyiv, is carrying out terrorist attacks on Russian territory. The further the conflict goes, the more these buffer zones will grow. In the future, negotiations will be conducted taking these buffer zones into account,” Chepa said.

Medvedva’s statement was made within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPBILF), which takes place from June 26 to 28. As part of this event, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council also named one of the mandatory conditions for resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

“No matter what our dialogue partners say, if the sanctions remain, it means the crisis will continue,” Medvedev said, adding that Russia must calculate all the damage caused by the sanctions and present a demand for compensation.