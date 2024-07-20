Home page politics

From: Natasha Berger

Navy Day is an important national holiday in Russia. However, high losses in the Ukraine war and security concerns are likely to have prompted Putin to cancel the parade.

St. Petersburg – On the last Sunday in July, Russia celebrates the second biggest military holiday after Victory Day on May 9. At the traditional naval parade, Putin shows off his warships, and the main celebrations have been taking place in St. Petersburg since 2017. But this year, Victory Day is to be celebrated marine on July 28th will be smaller than usual. Losses in Ukraine War might be the reason.

The Russian Navy has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian armed forces since the invasion of Ukraine, which violated international law. Great successes have been achieved in the Black Sea, particularly with unmanned and self-developed drones – for example, the destruction of the heavy Russian patrol boat Sergei Kotov in March 2024. Just a few weeks after the start of the war, Kiev sank the fleet’s flagship, the guided missile cruiser Moskva, in an attack.

High losses in the Ukraine war are likely to have forced Putin to cancel much of the country’s second most important military parade. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

After numerous losses for Putin’s fleets in the Ukraine war: Naval parade in St. Petersburg cancelled

Putin responded to the repeated successful attacks on the Black Sea Fleet by moving his ships away from the annexed peninsula Crimea to the Krasnodar region and to another naval base in Feodosiya. But despite these and other measures, the high losses in the Russian fleet are now likely to be felt, as the partial cancellation of the naval parade in St. Petersburg shows.

On Putin’s Navy Day, the main parade traditionally takes place in a bay in Kronstadt, a district of St. Petersburg. But as local media are now reporting, these very celebrations are to be cancelled this July. The parade in honor of the Russian Navy is to be held “as modestly as possible,” according to the Russian portal Novye IzvestiaInstead of the big parade in Kronstadt, there will only be a small event on the Neva River.

Naval parade in Russia suddenly turns out to be much smaller – Kremlin remains silent on reason

The city administration informed local decision-makers about the cancellation of the naval parade in Kronstadt via a text message, it said. It said: “Dear leaders, good day. I inform you that there will be no naval parade in Kronstadt. The other festive events will take place as planned.” No reason was given. It is the first partial cancellation of the Russian national holiday in eight years. Wladimir Putin had reinstated the tradition of the naval parade in 2017 after it had been abolished during the Soviet era.

Last year, the Russian Navy Day ended with a large fireworks display over St. Petersburg. This year, the largest naval parade will be cancelled entirely and the celebrations will be as modest as possible. © IMAGO/Peter Kovalev

Last year, according to the US portal Newsweek 45 ships, boats and submarines as well as about 3,000 military personnel will take part in the naval parade. On July 28, only 12 small ships and boats will be paraded along the Neva. Combat ships and smaller submarines will be anchored in the center of St. Petersburg and can also be visited under strict conditions, reports Novye Izvestia. Nuclear submarines, such as last seen at the German Baltic Sea borderwill not be part of Russia’s traditional celebrations this year.

Naval parade partially cancelled due to losses in the Ukraine war? Security concerns could also be the reason

It has not been confirmed whether the high losses of the Russian Black Sea Fleet are the reason for the partial cancellation of the event. It is also possible that the naval parade will be smaller than usual for security reasons. Three Russian warships from the Northern Fleet, which were actually announced by name for Navy Day, unexpectedly left the Baltic Sea a few days ago.

Vladimir Putin on Navy Day in 2023. This year, the appearance of the Russian president is not certain. © IMAGO/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin Pool

Analysts at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War believe that the withdrawal could be seen as a precautionary measure against possible Ukrainian drone attacks. In January, Ukraine managed to trigger an explosion at a gas terminal near St. Petersburg using long-range drones. The fact that Putin’s appearance at the parade is also not guaranteed is likely to indicate security concerns. Navy Day is actually part of the Russian president’s obligatory program. (nbe)