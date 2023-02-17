KIEV (Reuters) – A senior Ukrainian official on Friday ruled out holding peace talks with Moscow unless Russia withdraws from Ukraine, reiterating Kiev’s position ahead of an international conference expected to be dominated by war.

“For the decriminalization of global politics and true global security, the war must end with Ukraine’s victory,” Mykhailo Podolyak, political adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, wrote on Twitter.

“Negotiations can start when Russia withdraws its troops from the territory of Ukraine. Other options just give Russia time to regroup forces and resume hostilities at any time.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President Kamala Harris are among senior officials attending the Munich Security Conference.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash)