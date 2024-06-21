The leader of the Russian regime, Vladimir Putin, said this Friday (21) that Russia will continue to develop its arsenal of nuclear weapons, the largest in the world, as a form of deterrence and will provide the army fighting in Ukraine with the latest weapons. and drones.

Putin spoke at the Kremlin at a ceremony attended by graduates of military, police and intelligence academies.

“We plan to further develop the nuclear triad as a guarantee of strategic deterrence and to preserve the balance of power in the world,” Putin said.

Russia’s nuclear triad is a reference to its land-, sea- and air-launched nuclear missiles.