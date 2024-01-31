Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Press Split

The Russian army has to withdraw from the region around Bakhmut after heavy losses. The news ticker for the Ukraine war.

Missile and drone attacks : Air defense of the Ukraine reports the shooting of numerous missiles Russia

: Air defense of the Ukraine reports the shooting of numerous missiles Russia Russia suffers high losses : Kyiv publishes current figures

suffers high : Kyiv publishes current figures The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia and Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Kiev – Russia seems to be losing ground in the Ukraine war. Ukrainian forces are said to have captured several defensive fortifications around the city of Bakhmut, which is occupied by Russian troops. This emerges from satellite images of the front that were distributed by the Ukrainian army on Twitter.

Bakhmut was at the center of events in the Ukraine war last summer. After weeks of fighting and with heavy losses, the units of the Wagner mercenary group managed to conquer the city for Russia. Now the Kremlin troops appear to be on the defensive both in Bakhmut and north and south of the city.

Russia continues missile attacks on Ukraine

At the same time, Russia continues its shelling of Ukrainian cities in the war with Kiev. According to Ukraine, four people were injured by drone and missile attacks. However, the air defense was able to repel most of the attacks and thus prevent anything worse from happening. In total, Russia fired on the country during the night with 20 drones and three Iskander-type ballistic missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said. 14 drones were shot down over the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia regions.

Ukraine also claims to have inflicted heavy losses on Russian troops on the ground. According to the Defense Ministry in Kiev, more than 1,000 Russian soldiers are said to have died in the Ukraine war in the last 24 hours alone.

A Ukrainian soldier fires a howitzer at Russian positions near the city of Bakhmut. © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

Russia's losses in the Ukraine war at a glance

Persons: around 385,230 (+1090 on the previous day)

around 385,230 (+1090 on the previous day) Tank: 6310 (+10)

6310 (+10) Armored fighting vehicles: 11757 (+32)

11757 (+32) Artillery systems : 9195 (+51)

: 9195 (+51) air defense equipment : 663

: 663 Airplanes: 332

332 Helicopter: 324

324 Drones : 7100 (+16)

: 7100 (+16) Cruise missile: 1846

1846 Ships/Boats : 23

: 23 Submarines: 1

1 Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 12231 (+40)

12231 (+40) Special equipment: 1448 (+5)

Source: Ukrainian General Staff dated January 31st. The information about Russian losses comes from the Ukrainian army. They cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not provide any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war.

Zelenskyj with video message in the Ukraine war

Meanwhile, there is growing hope in Kiev that it will be able to inflict even greater losses on Russia in the coming weeks with the help of its own weapons production. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described the growing domestic production of drones and ammunition as a path to freedom.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

“The domestic production of drones, artillery shells and military vehicles is literally the production of our freedom, the freedom of Ukrainians and Ukraine,” said the 46-year-old on Tuesday in his evening video message broadcast in Kiev. This also involves the important production of longer-range drones. Zelensky did not give any details. (With agency material)