Russia | Muscovites view Finland as positively as before the war – “There is no resentment”

Finland’s pending NATO membership and tightened visa policy have not affected the attitudes of the Muscovites interviewed by HS towards Finland. However, the share of those who think negatively of Finland nationally has increased to a fifth from last year’s five percent, a recent survey says.

Moscow

Muscovites view Finland almost as positively as before, even though Russia’s attack on Ukraine has frozen the relationship between the two countries.

76 percent of Muscovites still see Finland in a positive light, compared to 79 percent last year. The result can be seen from the landscape survey published by the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday morning, which was carried out by the Russian research institute Levada.

Muscovites’ image of Finland is now warmer than those of St. Petersburg and other northwestern Russians, whose favorability towards Finland had dropped to 71 percent from 89 percent last year.

On the other hand, 17 percent of respondents from Moscow have a negative attitude towards Finland, 15 percent from St. Petersburg.

Nationwide, the share of those who think negatively of Finland has grown to a fifth from last year’s five percent. On the other hand, the share of those who have a positive attitude towards Finland has dropped to 51 percent from last year’s 68 percent.

HS interviewed Muscovites about their attitudes towards Finland in different parts of the capital on Tuesday and Wednesday. Muscovites’ relationship with Finland has remained good, but distant.

All nine Muscovites said that their opinion of Finland has not changed during the war, even though Finland has decided to apply for NATO membership and has significantly restricted the travel of Russians to Finland.

A few of the interviewees stated that Finland’s decision to join NATO is not a good thing for Russia, but they considered it Finland’s own choice and right to organize its defense as it wishes.

Of the Muscovites interviewed by HS, only a couple had been to Finland.

Björn restaurant’s PR manager Julija Jenkova’s favorite dishes include Finnish fish soup, which can also be found on the restaurant’s menu. Björn from Moscow specializes in Nordic cuisine.

Nordic PR manager of the Björn restaurant specializing in cuisine Julija Jenkova said he felt sympathy for Finland and the Scandinavian countries.

“I completely share their values ​​and attitude towards life, people and nature.”

Jenkova has been to Sweden and Denmark. He would like to go to Finland to pick mushrooms. Jenkova described herself as non-political, but said she was upset that many European countries have aligned themselves against Russia.

He thought that Finland’s tightened visa policy would above all cause financial harm to Finland, and of course postpone his own travel dream.

Friends Darja Danilova and Vladimir Basnikov said that they think only good things about Finland, as before. “I hope that people would be friends with each other and that we would not be separated from the rest of the world,” Basnikov said.

Pyatnitskaya on restaurant street, friends, teacher Darya Danilova and mining engineer Vladimir Basnikov have stopped by the cafe after first shopping at H&M.

In them, Finland evokes only positive feelings, as before.

“I am for the people. The most important thing is that there are good mutual relations between people – whatever the politics. My attitude towards any country has not changed in the past eight months,” Basnikov said.

“We support world peace. Why should people like us change our attitude towards any country because of the current situation,” said Danilova.

They considered Finland’s decision to join NATO to be Finland’s own matter.

“Of course it’s not good for Russia, but we can’t influence it in any way,” Danilova said.

See also Justice condemns Carlos and Eduardo to indemnify Jean Wyllys Artjom Trusov from Moscow has never been to Finland, but while watching winter sports, he has become familiar with, among others, Finnish biathletes such as Kaisa Mäkäräinen.

Visa center At the time of HS’s visit, no Finnish visa applicants could be found in front of the Sirius business center, although according to the receptionists, several of them had visited on Tuesday morning.

The VFS Global visa center processes visa applications from many other countries as well. At the time of HS’s visit, many people seemed to be applying to Canada or Australia.

The receptionists said that they have a positive attitude towards Finland, like all other countries, and that attitude has not changed at all this year.

“We want everything to be like before corona. That’s what everyone hopes for,” the young women said.

At the visa center working, journalist graduate Artyom Trusov described his relationship with Finland as neutral. He has never been to Finland, but many times to Karelia, which he said he liked.

Trusov estimates that the geopolitical situation affects the people of St. Petersburg more, because Finland is more important to them than to Muscovites due to its proximity.

“The current political situation is not favorable for us, but if we are talking about ordinary citizens, then we have no grudge against Finland.”

From lunch break returned colleagues, working in the energy sector Ilja Koškin and Maxim Baranov stated that their relationship with their western neighbor has remained completely unchanged. They did not want to be photographed.

“I don’t think anything bad about Finland. I know that Russia has had very close relations with it both at the level of citizens and the state, also in energy. Unfortunately, the situation has now changed. We have to be neighbors – no matter what and move on,” said Koškin.

He added that he wished the citizens of Finland and Russia, above all, common sense, cooperation and friendship in the future.

Baranov, who is from St. Petersburg, said that he has been to Finland many times, most recently in 2010. He has acquaintances in Finland with whom he still keeps in touch.

“It’s understandable that geopolitics has played a role in this, but I don’t think it should affect people’s attitudes in any way.”

In Baranov’s opinion, Finland’s NATO membership has no effect on relations, but according to Koškin, it is still difficult to assess its consequences. He said that he had heard that Finland and Sweden do not want to deploy nuclear weapons in their territories and considered it positive.

“Every country has the right to defense. You can understand Finland and Sweden. It is their choice.”

Tatyana Atayeva, a pensioner from Moscow, said she distinguishes between politicians and ordinary people. “And the country consists above all of ordinary people.”

The most positive The pensioner we met in the suburbs on Wednesday had images of Finland Tatjana Atajeva. He said that he got a very positive impression of Finland at the turn of the year 15 years ago, and it hasn’t changed at all.

“I separate politicians from ordinary people, and the country consists above all of ordinary people. My relationship is almost the same as it was 15 years ago.”

At that time, his relatives living in St. Petersburg took him to Helsinki to celebrate the New Year.

“It was a wonderful New Year’s Eve. The city was decorated very nicely. It was like candy. The country itself was bright and very beautiful. People were very kind to us.”