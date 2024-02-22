Russia | Muscovites now wear Russian clothes instead of Western brands – “When it comes to clothes, I'm a patriot”

The state has begun to support domestic clothing production when western brands left the market due to the war. Shops have been established in Moscow that only have Russian clothes and design in their selection.

Moscow Goodbye H&M, Zara and Hermès. Welcome to Lime, Around and Gourji. Western brands that have left the Russian market have been replaced by new domestic clothing brands that are trying to take over the spaces and market niches left by, for example, the Swedish, Spanish and French brands.

#Russia #Muscovites #wear #Russian #clothes #Western #brands #clothes #I39m #patriot