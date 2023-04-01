A former convict pardoned by Russia for serving at the front in the Ukraine war with Evgheny Prigozhin’s Wagner was arrested again a few days after returning to his village of Novy Burets in Russia’s Kirov region where he was on leave, with an accusation of stabbing a pensioner to death. 28-year-old Ivan Rossomakhin was sentenced for murder to 14 years of penal colony in 2020.

Rossomakhin allegedly confessed to the crime, reports the independent news site Mediazona reporting the words of a local agent according to which the man will soon be sent back to the front. Since his return the whole community was terrified of his presence. He roamed the streets drunk with an ax and a pitchfork, shouting threats.