The US has not ruled out placing nuclear-armed missiles on its western borders in response to the deployment of US missiles in Germany, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

“I do not exclude any variant,” he said in response to a journalist’s question about the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons on its western borders.

The senior Russian diplomat warned that “if the representatives of the German Federal Government consider it justified to launch an escalation under the pretext that we have something in this region, we will react with compensatory measures in the way we consider most appropriate.”

Given the overall capabilities of NATO countries, Russia must carefully calibrate its responses to when and where to deploy such weapons.

He said that given the overall capabilities of NATO countries, Russia must “calibrate” its responses without “any restraint regarding when and where to deploy” such weapons.

“That is, the maximum range of options. This is not a threat to anyone. “It is a way of finding the most effective algorithm for responding to changing threats, including from a cost perspective,” he said.

Ryabkov noted that “nothing has been defined in advance and there is no pre-definition of the future escalation.”

“For now, unfortunately, the West is just continuing down this path of escalation under fabricated excuses in search of reasons to accuse us of something else that threatens its security. This is regrettable, but it will not stop us from ensuring our own security along our borders,” he said.

He added that Russia will have to prepare for “various scenarios, including adverse ones, such as a possible significant increase in the US nuclear potential.”

On Saturday, the Kremlin warned that Russia would respond to the deployment of US long-range missiles in Europe by targeting facilities in the EU.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this was not the first time something like this had happened, as the United States had previously deployed such missiles in Europe and the response was to choose European targets for Russian missiles.

The White House announced last week that The United States will begin the gradual deployment of its long-range weapons in Germany from 2026 within the framework of the Multi-Domain Working Group.

‘US guns will increase security’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday rejected fears that the deployment of long-range US missiles in his country could lead to an escalation with Moscow.

At a press conference after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the German Chancellor stressed that The weapons that the US will deploy in Germany will increase security “due to the deterrent effect” because attacks on Europe from a “safe rear”, i.e. Russian territory, will be prevented in advance.

“The point is always to avoid war,” said Scholz, who recalled that both Germany and NATO as a whole have made it clear that “there will be no decisions, arms supplies or use of weapons that could lead to an escalation of the war” by Russia against Ukraine that would end up involving NATO.

But it is equally obvious that the decisions he takes as Chancellor must ensure the security of Germany and the Atlantic Alliance as a whole.

To be strong enough, he said, one must have effective air defense and deterrence systems.