On August 11, Russia surprised the world when registering the first vaccine against coronavirus. The country’s president, Vladimir Putin, was in charge of announcing the news, in addition to confirming that his own daughter had already tried the treatment.

Less than a month later, the Sputnik V vaccine follow its evolution of form “effective and safe” and they hope to start vaccinate the Russian population at the end of November or December.

But before, this week, clinical trials will begin post-vaccination registration. This has been assured by the Minister of Health of Russia, Mikhaíl Murashko. “40,000 volunteers are needed. These are placebo-controlled studies that will allow us trace all the nuances and details, included in a large population“.

After observing the first results of the clinical trials, the vaccine showed “a very good safety profile”, according to the deputy director of the scientific department of the Gamaleya center, Denís Logunov. In addition, it ensures that “no serious side effects detected and 100% of the volunteers developed virus neutralizing antibodies“.

The vaccine in Spain

After announcing Salvador Illa that Spain would be part of a clinical trial for the development of a vaccine, last night in an interview in News telecinco He said “by the end of the year or the beginning of next we could have the first doses of vaccines“This trial will involve 190 volunteers aged between between 18 and 55 years old and over 65.