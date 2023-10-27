Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Russia finds itself in serious trouble in the Ukraine war in Crimea. That’s why Moscow is supposedly stationing combat dolphins directly on the front line.

Yevpatoriya – Moscow autocrat Vladimir Putin did not spare a lot of brutality and ruthlessness in the Ukraine war he launched. Now apparently there is also animal cruelty. Like the American news magazine Newsweek reports, Russia has relocated specially trained combat dolphins to Yevpatoriya in the west of Crimea and thus to the Black Sea front line.

They are therefore kept in cages in the coastal waters off the coastal city (around 120,000 inhabitants). According to the report, dolphin enclosures appeared at a Russian naval base in Novoozerne, not far from the city of Yevpatoria, the online portal reported Naval News. In recent months, Novoozerne has been just one target of the Ukrainian armed forces in the fight against the Russian invading army in Crimea.

Many dolphins live in the Black Sea, here is a photo off the coast of the Russian region of Krasnodar. © IMAGO/Dmitry Feoktistov

At the beginning of October, for example, Kyiv Post reported that two Ukrainian commando units, namely “Stuhni” and “Bratsvo”, landed on the Crimean coast with jet skis to attack individual Russian units. They returned to Ukraine after a successful mission across the Black Sea, the daily wrote, citing Ukrainian military spokesman Andrei Yusov.

Crimea in the Ukraine war: Moscow will probably have to withdraw parts of the navy and air force

Russian bloggers, however, claimed that the attack had failed. The information cannot be independently verified. At the end of August, an elite unit is said to have raised the Ukrainian flag there after a successful landing in Crimea. Kiev had published a video about this, the location and time of which cannot be independently verified.

First the Russian Navy flees, and now the Russian Air Force flees.

But that’s not all: After an apparently successful attack with the new ATACMS medium-range missiles on a Russian airfield near Berdyansk on the Sea of ​​Azov opposite Crimea, Ukrainian authorities recently reported that Moscow would withdraw parts of its air force stationed on the peninsula out of fear of further air strikes on the Russian one Move back to mainland. “First the Russian Navy is fleeing, and now the Russian Air Force is fleeing,” said President Volodymyr Zelenskyj about the situation in Crimea.

Crimea in the Ukraine War: Drone attacks on the Russian Black Sea Fleet

There had also been repeated attacks with unmanned sea drones on the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the Sevastopol base. As the crow flies, Sevastopol is almost 65 kilometers south of Yevpatoriya, which has also been the target of repeated attacks in recent months. An example: As can be seen from satellite images that the site OSINTtechnical published on X (formerly Twitter), the Ukrainian armed forces destroyed the large Russian Triumph S-400 air defense system near Yevpatoria in mid-September.

Crimea in the Black Sea: In the northwest of the peninsula are the coastal town of Yevpatoria and the Russian naval base Nowooserne. © IMAGO / YAY Images

Are concerns growing in the Kremlin that a possible major Ukrainian amphibious attack could take place right here? Loud Newsweek So-called fighting dolphins are not a new phenomenon in the Ukrainian war, in which the Russian army is currently suffering heavy losses near Avdiivka. According to reports, Russia has used military animals from two dolphin enclosures around its Black Sea base in Sevastopol to repel Ukrainian special forces since the beginning of its invasion, which violates international law. This is what wrote, among other things Washington Post. How the sea suckers are supposed to do this is unclear. Evidence of their effectiveness has never been presented.

Ukraine war: Many dolphins are probably killed in the Black Sea

According to an analysis by WDR, the dolphins should at least be able to detect sea mines with enormous explosive power. And that has apparently been the downfall of many dolphins. Also those that live naturally in the water. Like the news portal Business Insider reported that many dead dolphins with serious injuries are washing up on the coasts and beaches of the Black Sea.

Ivan Rusev, research director of Ukraine’s Tuzla Estuaries National Park in the Odessa region, had said star showed photos of wounded and dead dolphins on his Facebook page. Some had burns from bombs or mine explosions in the water. Others could no longer find food because of the fighting. (pm)