Relatives of Russian soldiers killed in the Ukrainian strike on Makevka in eastern Ukraine on New Year’s Eve buried at least nine of them Sunday in the Samara region, according to local authorities.
At least 89 soldiers were killed, according to the toll provided by Moscow, which other Russian sources and the Ukrainian authorities considered to be much higher, in that strike that shook the country’s entity, which was carried out, according to the Russian version, with the “HIMARS” missile artillery systems that the United States provided to Ukraine.
Two men were buried in the Tolyatti region on the banks of the Volga River, according to Mayor Nikolay Renets, who on social media praised soldiers who went to Ukraine “to defend the interests of our nation, our future and the future of our children”.
On Sunday, the Russian army announced that it had bombed two military barracks in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, in response to the Makievka strike.
