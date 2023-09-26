Home page politics

Nadia Austel

Depth charge launchers on transporters: The longer the war in Ukraine lasts, the more bizarre the replacement combat equipment used by the Russian armed forces appears.

Moscow – Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine is condemned and rejected by Western states as violating international law. As a result, Russia was hit with numerous international sanctions, which weakened the Russian economy – and thus also the arms industry. In the Ukraine war, which Russia has been waging against its neighboring country since February 2022, strange new military creations on the part of the Russian army continue to appear.

Like that Forbes magazine reported, perhaps the most bizarre of these Russian Frankenstein companions has now appeared: an armored transporter (MT-LB) with a launcher for submarine missiles (RBU-6000), which is best known for its use on Russian warships is.

“New” Creation in the Russian Military: Inventions from the 1960s Combined for the Ukraine War

The MT-LB (short for German: “lightly armored multi-purpose transporter”) is an amphibious troop transport that was developed in the 1960s in the former Soviet Union based on an unarmored towing tractor (MT-L). A photo that appeared online on Saturday (September 23) shows one of these ancient transporters with an RBU-6000 gun mounted on it as cargo on a low-loader.

According to Russia, the MT-LB tugs, which themselves are already getting on in years, have no idea Forbes magazine So equipped with the successor to a British innovation from the Second World War: In 1961, the Soviet Union introduced the successor (RBU-6000) to the so-called “Hedgehog”. It consists of a series of mortars that are fired at enemy submarines. The projectiles sink downwards and explode immediately upon impact.

Russia creates a “crude, indiscriminate weapon” in the Ukraine war

The successor RBU-6000, which Russia probably now wants to use on land against Ukraine, is an even more powerful weapon. Its twelve 250-pound (about 113 kilograms) rockets – each with a diameter of 213 millimeters – have a range of more than four kilometers. Most large Russian warships are therefore equipped with it.

On land, the RBU-6000 basically functions like a very large mortar or rocket launcher, they say Forbes magazine further. The projectiles can therefore be fired in volleys. Both the British and Australian armies used the “hedgehog” in ground combat during the Second World War.

However, it is questionable whether the RBU-6000 works from an armored tractor. In the Navy, the RBU-6000 is integrated into a fire control system. In contrast, on an MT-LB, as Russia now seems to be daring to do, it would probably have to be aligned manually. This also means that the MT-LB-RBU-6000 is just a “crude, indiscriminate weapon” for the Russian army, according to the analysis Forbes magazine. (n/a)