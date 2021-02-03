Russia Moscow’s protests are rumored to have involved government infiltrators tasked with inciting violence, according to the investigator.

There were videos circulating online that there were provocateurs infiltrated by police among the protesters.

The police violent extracts from protests in central Moscow the night before Wednesday sparked international protests on Wednesday.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bacheletin staff barrel the immediate release of more than 1,400 protesters arrested in Russia on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

At least 1,170 of those arrested on Tuesday were blocked in riot police buses by an NGO following arrests OVD information according to Moscow and most of them only in the evening on the streets west of the Kremlin.

Picket began a gathering on Maneesina Square next to the Kremlin immediately after eight o’clock on Tuesday night Finnish time, when the court had declared the opposition leader To Alexei Navalny for a two-year and eight-month prison sentence for a suspended offense.

The invitation to the unauthorized demonstration was issued by the Navalny Moscow headquarters, which at the same time appealed to its supporters to avoid violence.

Police responded to the call before protesters. Three metro stations were closed, traffic on the streets of the city center was diverted to emergency routes and Maneesinaukio was fenced. Hundreds of police, riot police and National Guard soldiers were present before the protesters.

To the place thousands of young protesters quickly came, but they could not get beyond Mohovaya Street on the west side of the Kremlin. The opposing police wall pushed protesters to Bolshaya Nikitinskaya and Tverskaya, Pushkin Square and further to the side streets where most of the beatings Deutsche Wellen according to the Russian-language service.

“This is a turning point,” comments a researcher in political sociology who is familiar with the Russian penal system. Olga Zeveljova From the Alexander Institute of the University of Helsinki. “There have been a lot of people on the streets who don’t support Navalny.”

“It has been seen how young protesters are fleeing the police. In Moscow and St. Petersburg, grandmothers have advised fleeing protesters to hide in courtyards and alleys, although in the past it was these retired grandmothers who have been considered Putin’s core supporters. “

“And as the protests expand, there are more and more people whose friends, relatives or family members have been arrested. Then the whole thing will be much more personal than before. ”

Police arrested a protester in Moscow on the morning of Wednesday, February 3rd.­

Russian presidential Vladimir Putin press manager Dmitry Peskov commented events on Wednesday, saying the Russian authorities have every right to arrest and that Tuesday night’s events were a “provocation”.

The Russian opposition had a different view of who was provoking. The first allegation of provocateurs infiltrating the protesters was made by the nickname Usy Peskova (Peskov’s Mustache) on the community service Twitter. Behind the nickname is apparently a collective that began commenting on social media years ago in the spirit of political parody.

Peskov told the 2018 news agency To the cup following the nickname “sometimes amused”. The press manager has since shaved his mustache.

In a video released under a pseudonym, a young protester has been subjected to a body search against an arrest bus in central Moscow. The detainee repeats the word pair “Bryansk-Sever” twice and immediately escapes the clutches of his detainees.

The strange “motto” translates into Finnish as roughly “Bryansk is north”. The Russian city of Bryansk is located nearly four hundred kilometers southwest of Moscow, so the expression also evoked hilarity on social media. Later, another video spread online that the detainee used exactly the same phrase and escaped the clutches of the police.

Opposition Representatives have previously speculated that infiltrations are the responsibility of Department E of the Ministry of the Interior, the administration that monitors extremism. Its job is to keep the police informed of the intentions of Putin’s opponents.

However, the police do not necessarily send their own people to the protesters, but outsiders can be recruited there, for example with money or pressure, or both.

“Street protests are hardly a matter of data collection,” says postdoctoral researcher Zeveljova. “In a demonstration, the infiltrator’s job is to incite violence.”

“There are two reasons for that, the first of which is the media goal. Reports and catalogs appear on television’s mainstream channels and in the state media, showing that this is not a peaceful demonstration but a violent and dangerous operation aimed at overthrowing the regime and causing chaos. “

“Another reason has to do with litigation. These provocateurs cause incidents in which other protesters either become actively involved or become passively involved. They can then be prosecuted later. ”

Explosive despite the situation, Zeveljova does not believe that Russia is at least still in any revolutionary situation.

“Times are tough, especially now during the corona epidemic. People are struggling with their everyday difficulties, so no major popular movement can hardly be born. ”

“I fear foreign policy consequences the most. Previous large-scale protests in 2011-2012 eventually led to the annexation of Crimea to Russia and the occupation of eastern Ukraine, which brought Putin enormous popularity and support. Patriotic slogans united people. ”

In principle, Putin could now resort to a similar trick, the researcher speculates.

“So far, there is no sign of this and hopefully it won’t be.”